The decision aligns with the government’s August 6 decree to extend Morocco’s state of emergency until September 10.

Rabat – Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc has decided to extend its special flights program to repatriate Moroccans stranded abroad until September 10.

The special flights, which the Moroccan airline first launched on July 15, also serve non-Moroccan residents, and the families of both demographics.

The Moroccan airline welcomes passengers who have tickets for scheduled flights to contact Royal Air Maroc customer service for information on procedures for cancelling or changing their tickets, according to Morocco’s state media.

The Moroccan airline carries out sales on its official website as well as via Royal Air Maroc call centers and sales networks, including travel agencies.

Maintaining procedure and following government protocol, the Moroccan flag carrier reiterates that all passengers, excepting children under 11, must present a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours prior to departure. Travelers must also undergo a serological test.

Royal Air Maroc calls on passengers flying from Morocco to another destination to research health protocols of their countries of destination in advance.

The fifth extension of Morocco’s state of emergency follows a surge in COVID-19 cases. Daily new case counts have surpassed 1,000 several times in the past week.

Health authorities recorded yesterday, August 10, 1,230 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths related to the virus. August 8 saw 1,345 new cases, the highest number of infections in 24 hours the country has recorded thus far.