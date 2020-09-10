Morocco’s BCIJ Dismantles Terror Cell Active in Tangier and Near Rabat

Rabat – Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) dismantled on Thursday a terrorist cell active in Tangier and in two cities near Rabat: Temara, in the province of Skhirat, and Tiflet, 67 kilometers from the capital.

Videos show BCIJ vehicles circling a building in the “Koura 1” neighborhood in Temara.

The suspect resisted arrest, but BCIJ personnel were able to control the situation. BCIJ seized several items from his house, including chemical liquids and powders suspected to be used in the manufacturing of explosive belts.

BCIJ sent the materials to laboratories for scientific examination.

During the same operation in Temara, BCIJ also seized rifle cartridges, knives, communication devices, and face masks. BCIJ believes the suspect intended to carry out terror attacks to undermine Morocco’s security.

Moroccan television channel 2M reported that the operation in Temara took place in the presence of the Head of Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) and the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), Abdellatif El Hammouchi.

BCIJ arrested five suspects aged between 29 and 43 for their involvement in the terror cell.

Moroccan security forces carried out operations and arrested suspects in three different cities. 2M reported that the arrested individuals were plotting terror acts aimed at undermining the stability of the country.

Thursday’s operation followed a similar security mission that led to the dismantling of a terror cell in Nador, northeastern Morocco, in July.

During the operation, BCIJ arrested four members of a terror cell.

Morocco’s international partners have recognized the North African country’s efforts against terrorism and its role in preserving stability in the region.

The US State Department published a report in June commending Morocco’s role in fighting extremism in North and West Africa.

The report emphasized that Morocco’s efforts are stemming the terror threats in the region.