Morocco Arrests 14 People in Rabat for Violating COVID-19 Measures

Morocco’s government intensified efforts to combat the pandemic, which has killed over 1,400 people in the country to date.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested 14 people on Wednesday for refusing to comply with COVID-19 preventive measures in Rabat.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said the arrests took place in the Takaddoum district in the city of Rabat.

Takaddoum is among the places in Rabat where lockdown measures are intensified to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DGSN said that the suspects were part of a “crowd which tried to force the barriers and checkpoints set up by the competent local authorities around the said neighborhood.”

The barriers are part of the precautionary measures to limit infections among residents of Takaddoum.

Police put all of the suspects in custody for further investigation and to determine the motives of the criminal acts.

Moroccan security services have been intensifying campaigns to ensure citizens comply with the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

In cities throughout the country, unit patrols carry out frequent monitoring operations in streets and districts to check that all citizens are wearing face masks and avoiding crowds.

Anyone who fails to wear face masks in public pay fees or face imprisonment.

A law enforcement campaign in Fez led to the arrest of 2,008 suspects between August 18-23, including 1,904 who violated Morocco’s state of emergency measures.

Authorities also launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign in Fez and other cities such as Tangier, Marrakech, and Casablanca.

The campaigns came in response to the notable surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and lax attitudes towards the pandemic.

The country has recorded 77,878 COVID-19 cases since March, including 59,723 recoveries and 1,452 deaths.

Since July, Morocco has reimposed lockdown measures in several cities, including Casablanca, Marrakech, and Tangier.