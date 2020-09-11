Qatar Commends ‘Promising Results’ of Libyan Dialogue in Morocco

Rabat – Qatar has joined the list of countries and international organizations that expressed support for and satisfaction with Morocco’s Libyan dialogue initiative in Bouznika, convening Libya’s rival parties for five days of talks.

A statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the outcomes of the discussion as “promising results.”

“This is a constructive and important step in the national political path that the state of Qatar has long advocated [for],” the ministry said.

Qatar considers the constructive dialogue between the Libyan parties a condition of the path established by the Skhirat Agreement, “which is not surprising that it was also signed in brotherly Morocco.”

The Qatari foreign ministry also expressed deep gratitude for Morocco’s “pioneering role,” wishing the success of the dialogue will lay the foundation for Libya to achieve territorial integrity, stability, security, and prosperity for its people.

Delegations of the High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk, after concluding talks on Thursday, announced that they reached a comprehensive agreement on the criteria and mechanisms for assuming positions of sovereignty, with the aim of unity.

The joint statement concludes by calling on the two parties to continue the dialogue and in the last week of September to complete the necessary measures to ensure the implementation of the agreement.

The two parties also urged the UN and the international community to support Morocco’s efforts to create a favorable climate for a comprehensive political solution in Libya.

The Libyan delegations also each expressed satisfaction with the dialogue initiative.

Fawzi Aqab, a member of the delegation of the High Council of State, thanked Morocco for its efforts to create the appropriate conditions for dialogue and King Mohammed VI for the continued support and assistance to help the Libyan people to achieve stability and security.

He said that he has “great confidence in the impartial and neutral position of Morocco,” which created the appropriate climate for dialogue to find solutions to the crisis in Libya.

Essam Al Jahani, the representative of the Libyan House of Representatives, also known as the Parliament of Tobruk, also commended Morocco for hosting the dialogue in order to reach a solution to the Libyan conflict.

He said that these meetings will be the “prelude to the process of a grand political solution for Libya which will lift the country out of the current situation by bringing it towards unity, security, and stability.