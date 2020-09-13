Morocco’s Royal Navy Arrests 168 Irregular Migrants in Mediterranean

Moroccan security services continue to intensify efforts against human trafficking and irregular migration.

Rabat – Coast guard units of Morocco’s Royal Navy arrested on Wednesday and Thursday 168 candidates for irregular migration using several makeshift boats, kayaks, and jet-skis in the Mediterranean.

Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) quoted a military source as explaining that the coast guard transported the would-be migrants to various ports in northern Morocco.

The migrants received the necessary care aboard the units of the Royal Navy.

Morocco made similar operations in the Mediterranean, rescuing migrants who use dinghies, rafts, and makeshift boats to reach Europe.

This year, authorities arrested several suspects for their alleged involvement in facilitating irregular migration and human trafficking.

One of the most recent arrests occurred on September 2, when police arrested two suspects for organizing irregular migration and human trafficking.

The North African country’s approach to aborting irregular migration receives applause from its international partners, especially Spain.

Morocco aborted over 74,000 migration attempts in 2019, and arrested 27,317 would-be migrants, including 20,110 of foreign nationality.

Moroccans represented 26% of the arrested suspects.