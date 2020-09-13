Morocco Records 2,251 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths in 24 Hours

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 863 new cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco confirmed 2,251 new cases of COVID-19, along with 25 deaths and 1,661 recoveries, on Sunday.

Total cases have reached 86,686, of which 17,580 are currently receiving treatment and 266 are in critical condition. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Morocco increased by 565 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, total recoveries increased to 67,528. Morocco has a 77.9% recovery rate.

Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,578. The country has a 1.82% fatality rate.

Laboratories throughout the country produced 20,422 negative tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Since March 2, more than 2.14 million people in Morocco have tested negative for the virus.

The geographical distribution of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded the majority of Sunday’s new cases (863). The region also counted four new deaths related to COVID-19.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, Draa-Tafilalet, and Fez-Meknes each recorded four new deaths. Marrakech-Safi reported three while Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed two.

The Souss-Massa, Beni Mellal-Khenifra, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, and Guelmim-Oued Noun regions each recorded one new death.

Only the Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab and Oriental regions confirmed a death-free day.

In addition to Casablanca-Settat, six of Morocco’s 12 regions confirmed more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday: Souss-Massa (242), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (229), Draa-Tafilalet (198), Marrakech-Safi (179), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (144), and Beni-Mellal Khenifra (138).

Fez-Meknes (97), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (96), the Oriental (33), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (21), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (11) each confirmed fewer than 100 new cases.

For weeks, Morocco’s health ministry confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day. In recent days, however, daily figures have been far exceeding 2,000.

Local authorities have reimposed firm lockdown measures in several cities and provinces in response to the surge. Kenitra, Mehdia, Casablanca, Khenifra, and M’rirt are the most recent areas to experience new curfews, travel restrictions, and school suspensions.

On September 9, Morocco’s Government Council decided to extend the state of health emergency until October 10.