Rabat – Moroccan-Dutch heavyweight kickboxing champion Badr Hari is set to face off against Romania’s Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7, his first fight sustaining a leg injury in December 2019.

International kickboxing promotion company Glory announced on Sunday that the fight is part of the heavyweight title contenders for the Glory 76 competition.

The long-awaited fight was set to take place on June 20 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fight will take place behind closed doors in a studio as a preventive measure against the virus.

Glory stressed that the well being of the athletes is the top priority of the event.

Badr Hari’s opponent, Benjamin Adegbuyi, is a two-time Glory Heavyweight title challenger and three-time winner of Glory Heavyweight Tournament Winner.

Glory said that the combat against Badr Hari will be the toughest challenge of the Romanian fighter’s career.

Badr Hari announced his comeback and the name of his next opponent on February 29. Expressing his excitement about his return to the ring, the 35-year-old Moroccan said that the fight against Adegbuyi marks his road to the title of heavyweight champion.

The fight against Adegbuyi follows his defeat against Rico Verhoven in December 2019, due to a leg injury that prevented him from finishing the match.

“Due to injury the legend couldn’t continue the fight and that sucks that sucks a lot … because I never got this close to losing a fight like this,” he said in a social network post in December.

After the injury, Verhoeven expressed his support and well wishes for Hari and invited him for a rematch, which the Moroccan-Dutch athlete accepted.

Glory announced at the end of July, that the Hari-Verhoven rematch — the third of its kind — will take place in December 2020.

The Moroccan-Dutch “Golden Boy” has been preparing for his comeback since the leg injury and continues to share scenes from his training with fans on social media.