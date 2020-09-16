Morocco Extends Deadline for Tourism Companies to Apply for Aid

Rabat – Morocco’s National Social Security Fund (CNSS) has extended the application deadline for tourism sector operators wishing to benefit from financial support.

Tourism businesses can now apply for aid through the online platform, covid19.cnss.ma, until September 24. The initial deadline was set as September 19.

CNSS announced the extension on Wednesday, September 16.

Professionals and employees in the tourism sector are the only workers still eligible for government compensation from Morocco’s special COVID-19 fund.

On the website, tourism companies must declare their employees so they can benefit from a monthly compensation package of MAD 2,000 ($217). Employees will also benefit from medical insurance and family allowances.

The workers will receive stipends covering six months—July through December.

Government officials and representatives from the National Confederation of Tourism and CNSS recently signed an agreement to officialize the compensation program.

To be eligible for the program, tourism companies must record a decrease of at least 25% in revenue compared to 2019. The businesses should also commit to maintain jobs for at least 80% of their employees.

The main businesses the program concerns are tourist accommodations, travel agencies, and tourist transport companies.

Employers should submit their requests between the 16th of each month and the 3rd of the following month. For the months of July and August, employers must apply before September 24.

While the majority of economic sectors in Morocco have already resumed activity and are gradually recovering, tourism operators are still largely unable to generate income.

In the first six months of 2020, the revenue of Morocco’s tourism sector recorded an annual decline of 33.2%. The figure represents a loss in revenue of MAD 11.1 billion ($1.2 billion).