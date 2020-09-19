How to Come Out of Your Comfort Zone: 5 Tips for Personal Growth

The comfort zone is where we feel the safest. However, staying in this protective bubble prevents our personal growth and professional success in life.

A comfort zone is a place we are all guilty of getting stuck in at some point in our lives, preventing us from healthy growth and a better lifestyle. Nonetheless, it is never too late to look for ways to improve ourselves, adopt healthy habits that will benefit us in the long run, and come out of our comfort zone.

There is a famous saying by the American author Neale Donald Walsch that goes, “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.” Most successful people, entrepreneurs, and risk-takers live by this very honest statement that holds a truth most people can recognize.

The moment we break free from fears and overthinking every decision we want to make, we will start to enjoy life to the fullest and pursue more success and opportunities in life.

A lot of people prefer to stay in their comfort zone, a safe space where they will not have to take any risks, often because it calms fears they may have of failure or any negative outcome.

However, remaining in your comfort will lead to a lot of missed opportunities, growth, and life experiences that shape you into the best version of yourself.

Stepping out of your comfort zone can allow you to face and overcome your fears and worries. These five tips on coming out of your comfort zone will allow you to achieve more in your life and pursue a better, healthier lifestyle.

Define your comfort zone

Before you can come out of your comfort zone, you must understand your fears and what stops you from taking risks.

Start by listing everything you are too comfortable with. This can be your work, your relationships, your diet, or lifestyle in general. Notice if you feel afraid or anxious when you think about making any changes in these areas of your life, or if your brain starts making excuses for how you should avoid making such changes.

Some signs that you are stuck in your comfort zone is feeling unmotivated when thinking of change, avoiding new experiences, sticking to a routine, and panicking when that routine is interrupted. You feel like you don’t really enjoy life as much and that change or new things in your life don’t excite you.

It is important to define your comfort zone and recognize the factors that keep you inside that safe space whenever an opportunity for change arises. This is the first step to understanding what you need to do and the changes you need to make to come out of your comfort zone and have a better lifestyle.

Think about your accomplishments

Thinking about your past accomplishments can help you remember the effort and risks you have taken and give you the courage and motivation to follow in your own footsteps. Reflecting on your achievements will allow you to think positively about the outcome of future changes.

Feeling anxious and stressed before a big change is normal, but this becomes a problem when you let it stop you from going forward and taking new opportunities. Remember that the discomfort you felt in the past when you were taking risks led to your accomplishments. Realize the benefits of taking risks and making changes in your own life.

It is also important to take setbacks and losses as lessons and opportunities to learn and you adopt new approaches with more knowledge and experience.

Make goals

The best way to come out of your comfort zone is to make goals that will motivate you to make an effort and change your safe space-centered lifestyle.

Achieving your short-term goals will give you confidence in larger, long-term goals and help you feel excited and motivated instead of scared and hesitant.

Making goals also helps you take more control of your life and gives you a clear direction. Knowing exactly what you want and what you need to do will help you make decisions, focus on what is important, and reduce anxiety or stress associated with the future.

In addition, setting goals will give you a sense of purpose and more energy to overcome the fears and challenges that can come with taking risks, and help you reflect on who you are and what you truly want.

Accomplishing these goals will give you a sense of personal satisfaction that will build your confidence and help you leave your comfort zone and make future changes more easily.

Recognize the benefits of coming out of the comfort zone

To motivate yourself to come out of your comfort zone, visualize what you could be doing and what you could achieve if you did not fear taking risks and seizing important opportunities that come your way.

Of course, anyone who seeks to be more successful in life knows that success and growth are hindered by staying in the comfort zone. You can start making changes in your lifestyle by thinking of what you believe will be good for you but you are too afraid to do for fear of failure or disappointment.

Stepping out of your comfort zone will allow more productivity, you will have more to do in order to chase your dream and reach your best performance once you are out of your safe space. Taking risks will help you learn about yourself: Your strengths, weaknesses, interests, passions, and talents, which will allow you to flourish and grow as an individual.

Try new things and form productive habits

After you identify the fears and challenges that come with stepping out of your comfort zone, and after you feel motivated enough, remember to take small steps at first by trying new things that you might have avoided trying before.

You can start with really small changes like listening to different genres of music that you have always skipped. Choose a different meal when you’re out to eat instead of your go-to.

You can take that trip you have always wanted to take but made too many excuses to not go to, in fear of wasting time or finding it not enjoyable. Take that job opportunity that you think you are not suited for and follow your dreams. Going through setbacks and challenges is normal, it is part of the process coming out of the comfort zone, learning, growing, and improving your life.

Stepping out of your safe space can be hard and challenging. However, it is essential for anyone to come out of their comfort zone, where they are protected from potential disappointment and failure, in order to be able to learn from experiences, to grow as an individual, and to have a better and healthier lifestyle.