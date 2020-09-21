Morocco Chairs 61st General Assembly of WIPO Member States

Morocco’s elected role as chair of the WIPO General Assembly demonstrates the organization’s recognition of the country’s development efforts and commitment to strong multilateral action.

Rabat – Morocco is charing the 61st series of meetings of Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva.

WIPO is one of the UN’s 15 specialized agencies. Established in 1970, its purpose is to cooperate with countries and international organizations to promote and protect intellectual property. The organization has 193 member states.

The 61st set of meetings of the WIPO General Assembly opened on Monday under the chairmanship of Morocco, the president of the assembly for the biennium 2020/2021. This year’s session will continue until September 25.

Outgoing WIPO Director-General Francis Gurry, whose term expires on September 30, and his successor, Daren Tang, attended the opening session of the first meeting.

Morocco’s Permanent Representative in Geneva, Omar Zniber, delivered an opening address to launch the proceedings.

This year’s session comes against the backdrop of an “unprecedented international context” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zniber began.

However, the global crisis has not kept WIPO member states from continuing their efforts and organizing the meetings necessary for the organization’s proper functioning, he underlined. WIPO holds an important position “within organizations of a scientific, cultural, and economic nature.”

Zniber emphasized that Morocco’s elected role as chair of the WIPO General Assembly is recognition of the country’s commitment to supporting strong multilateral action. This is an “indispensable mechanism” to address the economic, social, and health challenges “at the heart of the WIPO’s concerns,” he stressed.

In recent months, Morocco has carried out consultations pertaining to an Extraordinary General Assembly in the first half of 2021. These consultations have elucidated the commitment of WIPO member states to “constructive dialogue,” Zniber said confidently.

The session’s participants welcomed Morocco’s efforts to hold the meeting in the “best conditions,” according to Morocco’s state media.

Morocco’s role as chair of the WIPO General Assembly also demonstrates the organization’s recognition of the country’s development efforts.

As part of WIPO’s development objectives, the organization began publishing annual reports on the “Changing Face of Innovation” in 2011.

WIPO’s latest Global Innovation Index, in partnership with Cornell University and the European Institute of Business Administration, highlighted Morocco’s steps towards economic development, diversification, and improved living standards.

The WIPO ranking emphasized that Morocco has strengthened support for venture capital industries, financing start-ups and creating vehicles for state investment.

“Investing in start-ups has also become a cornerstone of public innovation policies” in countries like Morocco, the report said.