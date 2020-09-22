Royal Air Maroc to Add Geneva to Its Special Flights Program

The flag carrier will serve the new destination starting September 25.

Rabat – Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc (RAM) is set to add a new air destination to its special flights program, linking the North African country with the city of Geneva.

The airline will start serving the new destination, starting September 25, Royal Air Maroc announced on its Twitter account.

Royal Air Maroc also released a list of 35 international destinations that the airline fleet serve as part of its COVID-19 special flights program.

Under the program, the airline flies to Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire), Algiers (Algeria), Amsterdam (Neterhands), Bamako (Mali), Barcelona (Spain), Bologna (Italy), Bordeaux (France), Brussels (Belgium), Cairo (Egypt), Conakry (Guinea), Dakar (Senegal), and Doha (Qatar).

The full list of destinations is as follows:

Earlier this month, Royal Air Maroc announced its decision to extend its special flight program after Morocco extended its state of emergency for another month until October 10.

But the airline recalled that not all passengers are eligible to book its special flights.

Royal Air Maroc announced that people who can book the flights include: Moroccan citizens and their families, citizens of other nationalities residing in Morocco and their families, nationals from visa-exempt countries with an invitation from a Moroccan company or a confirmed hotel reservation.

The conditions are valid for flights scheduled before October 10, RAM warned.

The airline said that passengers who can book special flights departing from Morocco include Moroccans living abroad and their families, foreigners residents or non residents in Morocco and their families, Moroccan students admitted in foreign schools, business men and women, as well as citizens with special authorization who need to travel abroad for health reasons.

“To date, airspace restrictions in Morocco will end on October 10. Therefore, flights from this date are regular. However, this situation could change depending on the regulations related to the evolution of the sanitary situation,” Royal Air Maroc said.

Other conditions from Royal Air Maroc stipulate that passengers should have the results of a PCR test within 48 hours.

Morocco closed its borders in mid-March before declaring a state of emergency. The measures are part of the government’s actions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The country eased air restriction after thousands of Moroccans stuck abroad called for a government intervention to repatriate them back home.

Morocco also assisted foreign citizens stuck in the country to return to their home countries.