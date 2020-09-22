FAO Appoints Morocco’s Ismahane Elouafi as First Ever Chief Scientist

FAO’s director general announced in June plans to restructure the organization “for optimal cross-sectoral collaboration.”

Perri Huggins is an editor at Morocco World News.

Rabat – The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has appointed Moroccan Ismahane Elouafi to the newly-created post of Chief Scientist.

FAO Director General Qu Dongyu announced Ismahane Elouafi’s recent nomination at the 35th regional conference of the FAO for the Near East and North Africa (NENA) region.

The conference took place virtually on Monday and Tuesday, September 21-22 under the theme: “Transforming Food Systems to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

According to FAO, the creation of Ismahane Elouafi’s role, chief scientist, will further strengthen the technical and scientific dimension of FAO’s work.

Additionally, “Elouafi’s background and extensive knowledge of the NENA region will be an asset to respond to the challenges facing Near East and North Africa countries,” FAO wrote.

Elouafi’s other recent appointments include as a member of the Scientific Group for the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit and as a member of the CGIAR System Management Board.

The Moroccan scientist has over 21 years of experience in agricultural research, and has led the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture since 2012.

Elouafi received the National Medal of Excellence from King Mohammed VI in 2014, and the Excellence in Science Award from the Global Thinkers Forum the same year.

Also in 2014, the Arabian Business Magazine listed Ismahane Elouafi as one of the 50 most influential Arab women.

The same year, Elouafi featured among eight scientists under the “Shapers” category in Arabian Business Magazine’s list of the top 20 most influential women scientists in the Islamic World. She was the only North African woman included in the ranking.

In 2015, Elouafi ranked 91st among the top 100 most powerful Arab women, next to Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch, Maha Laziri, and Fatema Mernissi.