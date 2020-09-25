Cries of Popular Revolution Against el-Sisi in Egypt's Streets

Rabat – Calls for a new “Day of Anger” and cries of revolution are emanating from Egypt’s streets and social media. Though protesters have taken to the streets since last Friday, action escalated today. Social media in Egypt and across the Middle East is abuzz with calls to protest the regime of President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi. Egyptians are calling for a renewed revolutionary spirit amid declining living conditions, corruption, and state repression.

“It’s now or never,” many Egyptians said on Twitter, as the hashtag “Friday of Anger” went viral. Even in Morocco the hashtag became the top trending topic as many expressed solidarity with the people of Egypt. Egyptians on Twitter posted images of the 2011 revolution against the regime of Hosni Mubarak. Many called for a renewal of the collective popular protests that focused the world’s attention on Tahrir Square in Cairo.

Demanding change

Protests have reemerged despite heavy government repression. El-Sisi’s military regime has cracked down on protests since its coup against the government of Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Amid a national Egyptian MeToo movement bringing attention to Egypt’s problematic sexual violence crisis, Egyptians appear to be filled with renewed courage to demand change.

The latest wave of protests started on September 20 in Giza, with demonstrators calling for reform and chanting slogans opposing el-Sisi. Egypt launched an arrest campaign in an apparent effort to pre-emptively quash cries for change. At least 150 people appeared before the state security prosecutor this week, including 14 minors, according to independent news outlet Mada Masr. Charges include spreading fake news on social media and belonging to a “terrorist” organization, said the defendants’ lawyer said as quoted by Mada Masr.

The protests, and the proceeding crackdown on participants, appear to have generated a renewed zest for revolution in Egypt. Similar smaller protests in 2019 met with tear gas and live bullets as forces dispersed the crowds.

من القاهرة حلوان قول ما تخفشي السيسي لازم يمشي #جمعة_الغضب_25_سبتمبر pic.twitter.com/c8PjEzLzX5 — F egypte (@Fegypte) September 25, 2020

Renewed energy

Protesters now hope that taking to the streets en masse will make it impossible for the government to stop the new demonstrations. Mohammed Ali, an Egyptian living in exile in Spain, called for the 2019 protests and is again pushing people onto the streets. “This is our chance to liberate our country,” Ali tweeted on Thursday. He has called for secular protests joining Christians and Muslims, and urged Egyptians to sustain their efforts: “Do not go home. If we go home, they will detain us. We’re in the streets and now we need to stay there.”

Social media has revealed large crowds of protesters forming across Egypt. Footage from small villages and peripheral urban centers show people in Egypt crying out for revolution and the overthrow of el-Sisi’s repressive military regime. El-Sisi is reportedly using buses to transport pro-government supporters to face off against those calling for the downfall of el-Sisi’s military regime.

Morocco World News will continue to monitor developments in Egypt as the protests evolve throughout the day.