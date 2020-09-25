Police Respond With Death, Violence as Mass Protests Rock Egypt

Egyptians protested their government in a new “Day of Rage” as police responded with live bullets and tear gas, killing at least three protesters.

Rabat – Large-scale protests emerged in Egypt’s towns and peripheral cities on Friday. Protestors declared a “Day of Rage” after a week of brewing tensions and sporadic demonstrations. Protesters avoided large urban centers and instead rallied masses in towns and cities throughout the country, as well as on the outskirts of Cairo.

Footage of children in Beni Mazar pelting rocks at a large depiction of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi spread online. The video shows the children shouting insults and finally tearing down the banner depicting Egypt’s president.

Egypt bans protests that the government has not officially approved. Despite this, frustrated Egyptians faced off with police in riot gear who responded with live fire and tear gas.

President el-Sisi had reportedly planned to use buses to transport pro-government protesters to confront the anti-Sisi masses. However, social media reported he cancelled the plan as he allegedly feared demonstrators could turn against him.

Protests reportedly occurred in Alexandria, Abu Negm, Beni Mazar, Damietta, El Beleida, El Atf, Gabal el Tair, Kirdasa and Samalout. Protest also emerged in Fayoum, Nahia, Menoufia, Minia, Port Said, Reeda, Omm Dinar, Suez, Shata, Kuddaya, El Shoubak, El Qibliya and El Sharqi.

The response by security forces was swift and brutal. Video footage of protests spread online and demonstrations intensified following the conclusion of Friday prayers. Morocco World News was not able to independently verify the authenticity of recordings.

Security forces killed at least three protestors, according to independent journalist Basma Mustafa of Arabic publication Al Manassa. Online reports specifically announced the death of Sami Wagdy Bashir, a Coptic Christian Egyptian who took part in the protests near Giza, to the south of Cairo.

While the protests received limited coverage by mainstream media, the Arabic hashtag “Day of Anger” gathered over a quarter million tweets online. The death of Sami Wagdy Bashir and footage of violence against protesters spread quickly as thousands voiced their support for the popular uprising.