Morocco Reaffirms Commitment to a Political Solution in Western Sahara

Morocco has reiterated its position on Western Sahara, stressing its full commitment to finding an agreed-upon and mutually acceptable political solution.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani reaffirmed Morocco’s commitment to finding a political solution to the Western Sahara conflict at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of the King in his address to the General Assembly, El Othmani said Morocco is “attached to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” including the “peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for the national sovereignty of state and their territorial integrity.”

The head of government emphasized that Morocco will not accept any solution to the Western Sahara conflict that undermines its sovereignty over the region.

“The total sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara” and the autonomy initiative offer the only solution to the dispute, El Othmani stressed.

The official also called on all parties to engage in the political process to reach a final solution, in line with the “full principles and parameters enshrined by the Security Council in all its resolutions since 2007 according to which the solution can only be political, realistic, pragmatic, durable and compromise.”

El Othmani went on to add that Morocco rejects all outdated plans, which the UN secretary-general and the Security Council have “deemed for twenty years as obsolete and inapplicable aimed at upsetting the current political process from the parameters set by the Security Council.”

The head of the Moroccan government also expressed confidence in the round table discussions held in 2018 and 2019 at the initiative of former UN Envoy for Western Sahara Horst Kohler.

El Othmani said that “it is particularly encouraging that the Security Council has enshrined the round table process as the only path to a realistic, pragmatic, durable, and compromise political solution to this regional conflict.”

He also expressed Morocco’s concerns with the humanitarian situation in the Tindouf camps, “the management of which has been abandoned by the host country to an armed separatist group.”

El Othmani described the situation as a “flagrant violation of the international commitments under the 1951 Convention in the situation of Refugees and other international conventions relating to human rights and international humanitarian law.”

The UN chief, Antonio Guterres, has long deplored the situation in the Tindouf in his reports, including the malnutrition and disease affecting the camps’ residents.

The UN chief is set to release a new report in October ahead of the meeting of the UN Security Council to vote on a resolution to extend the mandate of the peacekeeping operation, MINURSO, in Western Sahara.

The one-year term mandate is set to expire at the end of October.