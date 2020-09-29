ISIF’20: Morocco Wins 2 Gold, 2 Silver Medals at Istanbul Innovation Fair

EMSI has earned several gold medals for its inventions in several countries, including Russia, Egypt, Malaysia, and China.

Rabat – Four acclaimed innovations earned Morocco two gold and two silver medals at the 5th International Inventions Fair (ISIF’20) in Istanbul, Turkey, from August 5 to September 27.

The School of Engineering Sciences (EMSI) represented Morocco with two of its development and innovation laboratories: SmartiLab and LPRI.

EMSI won two gold medals for two inventions, the “Micro-Hydro Aeolian Production for Position Energy Building” and “Smart-DPH.”

The “Micro Hydro-Aeolian Production for A Position Energy building” aims to provide an auxiliary source of positive electrical energy within buildings through the introduction of a hybrid system composed of three blocks.

EMSI’s “Smart-DPH” invention also clinched a gold medal for its commitment to contributing to finding scientific ideas to assist Morocco in its campaign to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring the necessary means to improve health services, the school said in a press release.

The project is an intelligent system sterilizer “capable of distributing sanitary products in an automatic and intelligent way,” the press release explained.

“SMART-DPH aims to protect individuals against the spread of pandemics. It makes hygiene products accessible to everyone and protected by advanced sterilization techniques and protects the individual and his family or work environment during each outing or entering of a professional or personal environment,” the statement added.

Silver medal-winning projects

EMSI also won two silver medals for two inventions, including a “Micro-wind turbine system” project and “an intelligent, efficient, and digital hospital management ecosystem.”

EMSI’s intelligent, efficient, and digital hospital management ecosystem” invention ensures the follow-up of patients through the creation of an “efficient and secure digital medical file.”

The digital file promotes exchanges, archiving, and medical summaries for “better monitoring and real-time decision-making of a patient by his doctor,” the school explained.

The second silver-winning invention is an electrical energy source solution at the level of highways “through the introduction of a system merging two types of wind turbines and allowing the transformation and use of the energy of the air.”

EMSI’s inventions have earned Morocco several medals in innovation competitions around the world.

In 2019, Morocco’s EMSI won four medals between April and June at international competitions, including the International Invention and Innovation Show (INTARG).

The school’s laboratories received dozens of prizes and distinctions from federations of France, China, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Egypt, Russia, the Maldives, and Thailand.

