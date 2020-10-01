Russia, Morocco Reiterate Determination to Enrich Political Dialogue

The statement reinforces a shared interest in intensifying political dialogue and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Rabat – Russia and Morocco have expressed determination to deepen political dialogue on international issues of “mutual concern.”

Morocco’s state media quoted the Russian foreign minister, who said on Wednesday that the two countries seek to relaunch and deepen political dialogue on international issues of common interest.

The statement followed a meeting on Wednesday between the Ambassador of Morocco in Moscow, Lotfi Bouchaara, and Mikhail Bogdanov, the special representative of the Russian president for Middle Eastern and African Countries and deputy of minister of Foreign Affairs.

Discussions touched on current issues and the development of “multi-faceted bilateral relations” including preparations for the organization of the next sessions of the Morocco-Russia Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.

The event is scheduled to take place in Moscow, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

The Moroccan and Russian diplomats also exchanged views on the situation in North Africa as well as in the Sahel and Sahara regions, including Libya and Mali.

The two officials emphasized political and diplomatic settlement in the region.

Morocco’s government received applause for playing an important role in the Libya crisis. The country managed to convene Libya’s rival parties around the same table for dialogue from September 6-10.

The talks in Bouznika, near Rabat, sought to find a mutually acceptable solution to the Libya crisis.

Morocco continues to encourage dialogue as the only means that would enable parties to the conflict in Libya to find a political solution away from foreign intervention.

Earlier this month, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs encouraged Morocco and Russia to intensify political dialogue through regular contact.

The statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that both countries should exchange more frequent visits.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of bilateral economic and technological cooperation with Morocco, particularly in the energy sector.