Mali’s Foreign Minister: Morocco Plays Important Role in Sahel Stability

Mali and Morocco hold regular talks on issues of peace, security, counterterrorism, climate change, and irregular migration.

Rabat – Mali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tiebile Drame, has highlighted Morocco’s active contribution to the quest for peace in the Sahel region.

During a meeting on August 17 with the Moroccan Ambassador to Mali, Hassan Naciri, Drame said Morocco is actively attempting to support peace initiatives and resolve socio-political issues in the Sahel.

The meeting between the Malian and Moroccan diplomats also focused on bilateral relations and means of expanding Morocco-Mali cooperation.

Drame and Naciri also reviewed the evolution of bilateral cooperation in strategic areas, such as trade and security.

During the meeting, the head of Malian diplomacy qualified Morocco-Mali relations as “a fine illustration of South-South and Pan-African cooperation.” He especially commended the relations for “investing in the future” and “responding to the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.”

Regular meetings

The Moroccan ambassador to Mali holds regular meetings with Malian officials to discuss means of boosting bilateral cooperation.

On June 9, Ambassador Naciri met with the President of the National Assembly of Mali, Moussa Timbine. The meeting focused on cooperation between Moroccan and Malian institutions and their partnership opportunities.

“The Kingdom of Morocco constitutes, despite the absence of physical borders with Mali, a neighbor country with which Mali maintains multiple relations,” Timbine said.

The Malian politician commended bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as the Moroccan economic presence in Mali, calling it “an appreciated support” for the West African country.

“All the kings of Morocco, from the independence until today, have left indelible marks in the field of cooperation and comprehension between our brotherly and friendly peoples,” Timbine continued.

The two officials also discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and reviewed the evolution of partnerships in recent years.

Recent agreements between Morocco and Mali

In March 2018, a Malian delegation led by Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga landed in Rabat for a working and friendship visit.

During their stay in Morocco, the Malian officials met with their Moroccan counterparts and held several talks on issues of peace, security, counterterrorism, climate change, and irregular migration.

The parties also signed cooperation agreements in the fields of transport, logistics, infrastructure, hydro-agricultural development, vocational training, and sustainable development.

Since the visit, Moroccan-Malian partnership agreements only increased.

In January 2019, Morocco’s High Authority of Audiovisual Communication installed a center for the monitoring and control of audiovisual media in the Malian capital Bamako.

In March 2019, the two countries signed an agreement to harmonize their migration policies and promote an integrated African policy on migration. The agreement’s goal was to improve the human experience of migrants and improve their living conditions.

In February 2020, Morocco signed another cooperation agreement with Mali to strengthen their partnership in the fields of housing and urban planning. The agreement aims to provide training for Malian executives and officials, based on Moroccan expertise.

The growing cooperation between Morocco and Mali is part of the North African country’s South-South policy, aiming to support the development efforts made by African countries.

As a continental leader in several fields, Morocco hopes to share its development expertise with African nations to help the continent prosper and optimize the use of its natural and human resources.