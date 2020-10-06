Marrakech Among Nominees for World’s Leading City Destination

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Marrakech maintains its position as one of the prominent tourist hubs in Morocco and across the globe.

Rabat – World Travel Awards listed Morocco’s famed city of Marrakech among the nominees for the World’s Leading City Destination 2020.

The city of Marrakech, one of the prominent tourism hubs in Morocco, is competing with 20 other cities around the world for the award.

The shortlist includes Dubai, New York, Las Vegas, London, Moscow, Paris, and Sydney.

Moscow, Russia clinched the World’s Leading City Destination award in 2019, while Libon earned the title in 2018.

Saint-Petersburg, another city in Russia, won the title in 2017.

The final for this year’s winner will take place in Moscow on November 27.

Despite the increase of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, Marrakech maintains its position as a favorite destination for locals and international tourists.

In August, travel platform TripAdvisor featured the city among the top 25 destinations around the world.

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, listed several activities that visitors can enjoy in the city, describing Marrakech as a “magical place” due to its unique markets, palaces, mosques, and gardens.

The agency invited travelers to find inner peace with a visit to the “serene Jardin Majorelle” or by exploring the beauty of the city’s historic mosques.

In March, the travel platform also reaffirmed Marrkaech’s position as a major tourism hub.

Last year, the number of tourists who visited Morocco reached 13 million.

Marrakech alone attracted nearly three million visitors in 2019, making it the most popular destination in the North African country.

The red city remains a magical place to visit in Morocco; however, Marrakech is still closed due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

Morocco closed Marrakech along other seven cities, including Tangier, Casablanca, Fez, and Meknes, due to the pandemic.

Morocco’s government, however, eased restrictions to permit the entry of international travelers who have hotel reservations.

Business people can also enter the North African country if they have formal invitations from Moroccan companies.

The measures seek to revive Morocco’s economy, which suffered setbacks due to strict lockdown measures and travel restrictions.