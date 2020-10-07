UN Elects Morocco to Human Rights Advisory Committee

Nadia Amal Bernoussi is the second Moroccan human rights expert to join the UNHRC advisory committee.

Rabat – The United Nations has elected Morocco as a member of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee, a subsidiary body of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Nadia Amal Bernoussi is set to represent Morocco on the 18-member committee, which essentially acts as a think-tank for the UNHRC.

Bernoussi is a professor of constitutional law and a member of the European Commission for Democracy through Law, also known as the Venice Commission.

The professor succeeds Mohamed Bennani, who has represented Morocco on the UN’s Human Rights Advisory Committee since its establishment in 2008.

Members of the committee earn their appointment by demonstrating competence in the field of human rights and high levels of morality, independence, and impartiality.

The advisory committee primarily focuses on conducting studies and delivering research-based advice to the UNHRC. The committee may also propose suggestions for further research proposals in the promotion and protection of all human rights.

The committee meets twice a year — for one week in February and one week in August — to provide expertise to the Human Rights Council.

Bernoussi is one of five experts representing Africa. The committee also includes five experts from Asian states, three from Latin America and the Caribbean, three from Western Europe, and two from Eastern Europe. Elected experts serve the committee for three years and may seek re-election once.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country’s election to the committee is a recognition of its “continuous efforts” to promote and protect human rights.

The ministry added that the election “reflects the credibility and confidence Morocco enjoys with UN human rights bodies.”

In September, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) elected Morocco’s Mahjoub El Haiba to the UN Human Rights Committee and Mohammed Amarti to OHCHR’s Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.

The UN also selected this year Morocco’s permanent representative to the UN to advise the OHCHR on strengthening UN Human Rights Treaty Bodies.

The foreign ministry said the growing prevalence of Moroccan representatives in UN bodies is the result of its “intense diplomatic campaign” to strengthen the presence of “Moroccan expertise” within international and regional organizations.

