Moroccan, Swiss Ambassadors Evaluate UN Human Rights Treaty Bodies

The report outlines the need for a follow-up process to strengthen and improve the human rights treaty body system.

Rabat – Ambassadors from Morocco and Switzerland have submitted their report on the process of strengthening UN Human Rights Treaty Bodies.

The Permanent Representative of Morocco to the UN, Omar Hilale, and the Ambassador of Switzerland, Pascale Baeriswyl, presented the report on Tuesday to outgoing UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

In a letter to Muhammad-Bande, Hilale and Beariswyl emphasized that their consultation processes in New York and in Geneva embraced UN principles of inclusivity and transparency.

In their conclusions and recommendations, Hilale and Beariswyl said a follow-up process is necessary to strengthen and improve the human rights treaty body system and ultimately reach a consensual result.

The UN’s human rights treaty bodies are committees of independent experts that monitor the implementation of the core international human rights treaties. There are 10 functioning treaty bodies focusing on various human rights issues, including racism, gender inequality, torture, and migration.

In April, the United Nations General Assembly appointed the permanent ambassadors of Morocco and Switzerland to the UN as the co-facilitators of the process to strengthen the treaty bodies. The two diplomats began working to determine the best measures to strengthen the established system for human rights monitoring.

As part of this mandate, Hilale and Baeriswyl met with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, in late August.

The ambassadors attended a working session in Geneva with Bachelet and her team, briefing the high commissioner on their efforts to strengthen the UN treaty bodies system.

The diplomats gave Bachelet an overview of their consultations with UN member states, the presidents of individual treaty bodies, civil society actors, and national human rights institutions.

Hilale and Baeriswyl also commended the OHCHR’s role in strengthening the international human rights treaty monitoring system.

Bachelet welcomed their efforts to improve the functioning of the treaty bodies, thanking the two ambassadors for their commitment to the process and for maintaining high standards of inclusivity and transparency.

Hilale’s appointment in April as a co-facilitator of the strengthening process demonstrated the UN’s recognition of Morocco’s human rights reform under King Mohammed VI.

Morocco’s progress in the field has allowed multiple Moroccan experts to earn seats in the various OHCHR human rights treaty bodies. Several Moroccan experts have won elections to chair different treaty bodies.