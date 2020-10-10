Low-Cost Airline Ryanair to Resume Operating Flights to Morocco

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has received the green light to resume operating flights in Morocco, starting Sunday, October 11.

Morocco’s National Tourism Office (ONMT) announced the news today, October 10, in a press release.

Ryanair is set to operate 23 flights over the next two weeks linking three Moroccan cities to four European destinations.

Marrakech will be connected to Paris, Brussels, Liverpool, and Manchester. Other Ryanair flights will link Agadir to Brussels and Manchester, and Oujda to Paris.

The airline set up the new flights after extensive negotiations with the ONMT and Morocco’s Ministry of Tourism.

Further discussions are underway to expand Ryanair’s flight program in Morocco starting November.

According to the ONMT, the decision to allow the low-cost airline to operate flights in Morocco stems from the need to help the country’s tourism sector recover.

“We are very happy with this first step. We have worked a lot with the support of the ministry to make this happen in the current context,” said ONMT’s Director General, Adel El Fakir.

“This is a first breath of fresh air and I hope we can have more, in the coming weeks, with Ryanair but also other companies, thanks to the support of public authorities. We are doing everything we can to achieve this,” he added.

According to El Fakir, more airlines will soon begin operating flights to Morocco. Announcements are to be expected in the coming weeks.

While Morocco’s international borders are still officially closed, tourists can visit the country provided they have a hotel reservation and present negative results of a PCR test for COVID-19.

The number of airlines operating flights to Morocco also remains very small, but Ryanair’s authorization could mark the beginning of a return to normalcy in terms of air transport.

