Easy Recipe for Cooking Lentils the Moroccan Way

I am sure there are many ways to make lentils irresistible---but this easy Moroccan recipe to cook the healthy legume could end up being one of your favorites.

Rabat – The ways to cook lentils differ from one place to another across the globe. While some enjoy lentils as an appetizer, in Morocco, lentils serve as a main dish for many Moroccan families.

Lentils are not only delicious but also an excellent source of many nutrients, including vitamin B, iron, potassium, zinc, and magnesium.

Lentils are also a favorite for those who are enthusiastic about a healthy body since they are rich in protein and fiber.

Before starting, I would like to share one of the tips my mother uses to make cooking your lentils easy.

She usually soaks lentils after cleaning and soaking them in a bowl of water overnight before cooking. This makes the lentils soft enough to cook with no issues.

Ingredients for Moroccan lentils

250 grams of lentils

1 large chopped onion

1 large chopped or grated tomato

3 cloves of chopped garlic

Half a teaspoon of black paper

Half a teaspoon of ginger powder

Half a teaspoon of turmeric

1 tablespoon of parsley

1 teaspoon of red pepper powder

Half a teaspoon of chili powder (optional)

2 tablespoons of cooking oil

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Cooking lentils the Moroccan way

In a pressure cooker set to medium heat, add your ingredients — except for the lentils — and mix together until they are fully combined.

Once you mix the ingredients, add one and a half cups of water. Once the water boils, add your lentils and close your pot.

Lentils usually don’t take much time to cook, depending on the quality of the product.

Some lentils take so much time to be done, while others are cooked before you know it.

I usually let my lentils cook on medium heat for 30 minutes. Check them before you serve to see if they are soft and edible; otherwise, leave them for a few more minutes.

Since lentils are already full of nutrients and protein, Moroccan lentils can serve as your main meal — unless you want to add white or red meat.

If you ask me what kind of meat I would accompany my lentils with, I would suggest barbecued sardines.

You could even put your sardines in the oven.

For a better flavor, you could add sea salt and dry thyme on the top of the sardines before you cook them.

In Morocco, we either scoop up the lentils with bread to eat them — the classic Moroccan way — or use a spoon. How would you eat yours?

Bon appetit!