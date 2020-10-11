Royal Air Maroc Increases Booking Flexibility for Travelers

Royal Air Maroc maintains the special flight program the company launched several months ago due to COVID-19-induced lockdown, state of emergency, and border closure.

Rabat – Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced on Saturday new ‘‘exceptional measures” to help passengers plan their trips despite the COVID-19 crisis.

On Twitter, Royal Air Maroc said its exceptional measures introduce more “flexibility.”

The measures include unlimited changes of date and destination for Royal Air Maroc tickets. Passengers must request the changes before the flight departure.

The change is free-of-charge if it is in the same fare class as the original ticket. Royal Air Maroc informed passengers that a fare difference may apply if the “original booking class is not available.”

The Moroccan flag carrier said the changes will take effect immediately. They concern tickets already issued as well as new tickets.

The airline also said it can issue a travel voucher in case of uncertainty regarding a passenger’s future trip plans.

“The validity of the travel vouchers is 12 months and it is possible to get a cash refund” at the end of the validity period if the voucher is not used.

Royal Air Maroc recalled that its special flights program is set to continue until November 10 after Morocco extended the state of emergency on October 8 for another month.

Earlier this month, Royal Air Maroc said that passengers flying to Morocco do not need to provide a serological test for COVID-19, which was originally part of the conditions the country established for travelers.

“Passengers entering Morocco will only be required to present a negative PCR test, which results must be no older than 72 hours,” the airline specified.

Children under the age of 11 remain exempt from testing requirements.

Royal Air Maroc has been operating special flights since July 15, when the government opened borders for Moroccans stranded abroad, foreign residents living in Morocco, and their families as part of easing travel restrictions.

The flights also serve Moroccans living abroad and international tourists stuck in Morocco.

The flights are also available for tourists who have hotel reservations and for business people who have invitations from Moroccan companies.

The opening of borders for tourists and business visitors comes at the request of Morocco’s government as part of its plans to revive the economy and tourism sector.

On Sunday, a group of French tourists arrived at the Marrakech-Menara Airport. The group are the first to arrive in Morocco after months of travel restrictions in the North African country due to COVID-19.

Royal Air Maroc operated the flight.

Under the special flights program, Royal Air Maroc serves several destinations including Italy, Qatar, Senegal, Mali, France, Spain, and Egypt, among others.