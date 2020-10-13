The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 22,799 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 3,185 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 156,946.

The country also reported another 1,964 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 131,462. The national recovery rate is 83.8%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 49 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,685. The mortality rate is now 1.7%.

This is the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths that Morocco recorded in a 24-hour period.

Morocco counts 535 patients with severe symptoms, including 131 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 50 are under artificial respiration.

The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients reached 26%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 21,015 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,765,065 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,667 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 17 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Oriental region registered 352 new cases and five COVID-19-related deaths.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 277 new cases. The region also recorded four additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 189 new cases and five new fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 171 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 164 new cases and five additional fatalities.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 139 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 33 new COVID-19 infections and one additional death.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The Draa-Tafilalet region (107 new infections) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region (nine) reported no additional fatalities.

