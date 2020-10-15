HCP: Weekly Lockdown Day for 6 Weeks Could Save 72,000 Lives in Morocco

Rabat – One day of total lockdown per week for six weeks would enable Morocco to reduce the transmissibility of COVID-19 by 10%, according to a new study from the High Commission for Planning (HCP).

The new findings, published on Wednesday, show the expected effect of a generalized confinement strategy of one day a week across the country for a total period of six weeks.

According to the study, the strategy of implementing a total lockdown one day per week for six weeks could help reduce the number of contaminations by 72,000 by the end of December.

By the end of 2020, the strategy could help the Casablanca-Settat region avoid 35,000 cases, while 8,900 infections could be prevented in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra.

The measure could also help the Marrakech-Safi region reduce COVID-19 cases by 4,000 by the end of the year.

HCP said that a weekly containment strategy “would not allow a significant reduction in contaminations in the short term, but could significantly reduce their rate of evolution over a longer period.”

The study argued that the strategy would require the implementation of appropriate support measures for greater effectiveness.

HCP, however, acknowledged that requiring total confinement over a long period could impact the national economy, recalling that the effects of the complete lockdown Morocco launched in March are still remarkable.

Morocco entered a lockdown on March 20. The country’s government extended its state of emergency, including the lockdown, by several months. Originally scheduled to lift on April 20, the state of emergency is now set to continue until November 10.

The North African country is still figuring out productive measures, seeking to revive its economy and active sectors after easing its lockdown.

Morocco continues to record thousands of COVID-19 cases daily. The number of daily cases has recently surpassed 3,000 multiple times, a drastic increase compared to figures the country recorded in the spring and summer.

As of October 15, Morocco confirmed 163,650 COVID-19 cases, including 136,036 recoveries and 2,772 deaths.