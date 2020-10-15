Staff will have to undergo training in health security as one of operators’ requirements to apply for the Welcome Safely label.

Meknes – The Ministry of Tourism has launched the “Welcome Safely” label to fortify Morocco’s tourism sector as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.

The initiative aims to boost competitiveness among tourist accommodation establishments. The label sets recommendations and requirements for operators to follow in order to avoid or manage potential COVID-19 contaminations, and to improve tourists’ confidence in travel.

The label falls under the Contract Program 2020-2022 and aligns with Morocco’s efforts to revive the tourism sector given the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism accommodation establishments may access the new digital platform www.welcomesafely.ma to begin the steps to apply for the label, based on compliance with the framework for health security and capacity building and training for staff.

“The WelcomeSafely label is a pledge of confidence in the ‘Morocco’ destination. Thanks to your mobilization, we will be able to make the Kingdom of Morocco in the present context, one of the most attractive and safe destinations, for yourself, your relatives, your employees and your customers,” Minister of Tourism Nadia Fettah wrote in a notice to sectoral operators.

The label balances the ease of implementation, economic efficiency, and social circumstances with international best safety practices from the World Tourism Organization and other experts.

In a press release, Morocco’s Ministry of Tourism emphasized that “the tourism sector today must capitalize on its achievements and be rethought in a context with absolute priorities: safety, hygiene and quality.”

Upon registering on the online portal, hotels and other tourist accommodation establishments will be able to review the health security framework and assess their compliance.

The platform also offers free training to staff regarding health security. Forty-one modules, both in French and Arabic, will be available to transfer know-how on managing daily risky tasks. The trainings will cover a range of operations within reception, maintenance, cooking, catering, wellness, and administrative roles.

Hotels can apply for the “Welcome Safely” after meeting all requirements, completing the training modules, and undergoing a compliance audit by an approved provider.

“Welcome Safely” is the result of a collaboration between Morocco’s Ministry of Tourism and Bureau Veritas and its partner Wellhospitality. Other partners, namely the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Health, the Moroccan Institute for Normalization (IMANOR), the National Office of Food Safety (ONSSA), and the National Hotel Federation (FNIH), helped elaborate the framework for the label.