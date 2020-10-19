UK Senior Defense Advisor Visits Morocco to Boost Military Cooperation

The UK’s Defense Senior Advisor for the Middle East (DSAME), Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, arrived on Monday in Morocco to discuss military cooperation with senior domestic officials.

“Arrived in Morocco and have been warmly welcomed by the Ambassador Mr. Simon Martin. Looking forward to strengthening our relationships with the Moroccan Armed Forces over the coming days,” Lorimer tweeted.

Accompanied by the British Ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin, Lorimer met two top Moroccan officials on his first day in the country.

The senior defense advisor sat down with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, at the ministry’s headquarters in Rabat.

Lorimer also met with Morocco’s Minister Delegate in charge of National Defense Administration, Abdellatif Loudiyi.

During the meeting, the two officials welcomed the “historic relations of friendship and military cooperation” between Morocco and the UK, Moroccan state media reported, citing a press release from the National Defense Administration.

Loudiyi and Lorimer also discussed the exchange of expertise between the Moroccan and the British armed forces.

Lorimer’s visit to Morocco is part of a regular exchange of visits between Moroccan and British officials to discuss means of further improving bilateral relations.

In the military field, Morocco and the UK are linked by a Framework Agreement for Military and Technical Cooperation, signed in 1993, and a Status of Forces Agreement, signed in 2013.

Joint military commissions also take place alternately in Rabat and London every year, where senior military officials from the two countries discuss the various aspects of cooperation.

The last visit from a British military official to Morocco dates back to July 2019, when then-Minister of State for Armed Forces Mark Lancaster met with Loudiyi and the General Inspector for Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces, Abdelfattah Louarak.