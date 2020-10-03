New British Ambassador to Morocco Begins Mission with Excitement, Hope

The new British Ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin, has expressed his excitement to begin his new mission, highlighting his eagerness to contribute to the development of Morocco-UK relations.

The British diplomat made his first appearance on social networks in a video recorded in front of the historic Koutoubia Mosque in Marrakech.

“Assalamu Alaikum and hello everyone. It is a great honor for me, Simon Martin, to become the British Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco at this important time for both of our countries,” he greeted Moroccans.

Martin emphasized the importance of developing and deepening Morocco-UK relations across all sectors, especially after Brexit.

“When the UK leaves the EU Single Market and Customs Union at the end of December, we shall launch a new era of economic and commercial collaboration between our two countries,” the ambassador encouraged.

The UK is set to leave the EU Customs Union on December 31, 2020, marking the end of the Brexit transitional period. After the date, the UK’s customs and trade regulations will become fully independent.

In October 2019, Morocco and the UK signed an “Association Agreement” to maintain the same level of partnership after Brexit. The new ambassador, however, believes there is still room to boost cooperation and improve bilateral ties.

In a personal note, Martin expressed his keenness to discover Morocco, its history, and its unique culture. He recalled being intrigued by the North African country since spending his honeymoon in it.

“All of our children and families are so keen to come and see us here in Morocco,” he said.

The new British ambassador also invited locals to share their favorite places to visit in Morocco.

“Please let me know in the comment section about the places I and they [his children and family] absolutely should not miss!”

Commenting on his predecessor’s work, Simon acknowledged the achievements of former Ambassador Thomas Reilly, saying he has “big shoes to fill.”

However, Martin shared his confidence that he and the staff at the British Embassy in Morocco will successfully accomplish their mission of bringing the UK and Morocco closer to each other.

“I am convinced we shall bring enormous benefits, not only for our governments and our companies, but really importantly all of our citizens, all the citizens of our two great Kingdoms,” he promised.

At the end of the video, Martin invited Moroccans and British nationals to follow his activity through his newly-created Twitter account and through the social networks of the British Embassy in Morocco.

“Shukran and thank you very much,” he concluded.

Martin presented his letter of credence to Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and, through him, to King Mohammed VI on September 28. He replaces Thomas Reilly who served as the British Ambassador to Morocco between 2017 and 2020.