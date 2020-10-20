The convention seeks to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries in their mission against terrorism, irregular migration, and drug trafficking.

Rabat – The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Congress of Deputies adopted on Monday the security convention between Morocco and Spain in the fight against crime.

The Spanish Council of Ministers approved the convention on September 8.

The convention serves the countries’ aspirations to address security challenges resulting from human trafficking, terrorism, drug trafficking, and other organized crime.

Morocco and Spain maintain regular cooperation in the field of security, collaborating on efforts against terrorism, human trafficking, and drug trafficking. Both Rabat and Spain describe their cooperation in the fight against organized crime as exemplary.

Morocco’s state media quoted the Spanish government as saying the agreement “regulates the most important aspects in the field of cooperation.”

The agreement also specifies “in great detail” the crimes Morocco and Spain seek to target with the convention.

The Spanish government believes the convention emphasizes the provisions relating to the fight against organized crime, with specific reference to terrorism. The Morocco-Spain security convention also outlines the framework of operation activities and the investigation of different forms of crimes.

Morocco is a country with a multidimensional security approach. The country cooperates with a score of international partners committed to continuing to fight against organized crime.

The country, according to several reports, is a leader in the fight against irregular migration and terrorism thanks to its approach.

The country’s security services, including the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST), the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ), the Royal Gendarmerie, and the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), work together in the fight against terrorism.

The adoption of the Morocco-Spain security convention comes on the heels of a joint security operation the two countries carried out to dismantle a two-member terror cell in the Spanish enclave of Melilla and in Mogan, a town in the southwestern part of the Island of Gran Canaria.

The suspects have alleged links with ISIS.

According to Spanish police, the operation was carried out thanks to the collaboration with Morocco’s DGST and Europol.