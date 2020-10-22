UK, Morocco Pledge to Cooperate on Climate Action, Green Recovery

The UK’s International Environment Minister, Zac Goldsmith, expressed his country’s eagerness to collaborate with Morocco on climate action during an official virtual visit to the North African country.

At the invitation of British Ambassador to Morocco Simon Martin, Goldsmith met with the Moroccan Minister of Energy, Mines, and Environment, Aziz Rabbah, along with other national experts.

The UK, as host of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), looks to learn from Morocco’s experience in facilitating the international event. Morocco hosted COP22 in Marrakech in 2016.

The UK also seeks to deepen its cooperation with Morocco on climate action and green recovery, Goldsmith said.

“As COP26 President, the UK is clear on the need for urgent global climate action,” the British minister said after the visit.

“Today’s discussions highlighted that Morocco, with its strong political will and its leadership through practical action on renewables and adaptation in agriculture, is an important partner in Africa in tackling this global challenge,” he added.

The discussion between Goldsmith and Rabbah mainly focused on the role that Morocco plays as a climate advocate in Africa and how the UK can assist the continent’s adaptation and resilience to climate change.

During the meeting, Goldsmith welcomed Morocco’s participation in the upcoming “Ambition Summit.” The event, scheduled for December 12, will mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will co-host the summit.

Rabbah confirmed Morocco’s intention to take part in the event, expressing the country’s commitment to present its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.

During his virtual visit to Morocco, Goldsmith also held a roundtable with leaders of several Moroccan institutions operating in the environmental field. The national experts presented some of Morocco’s challenges linked to the climate crisis.

Participants included representatives from the National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA), the International Platform on Adaptation Metrics (IPAM), the Agency for Agricultural Development (ADA), and the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection.