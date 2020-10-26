Morocco, Eswatini Sign Agreement to Boost Industry, Health Cooperation

It remains to be seen whether Eswaitini will join the African countries that recently opened consulates in southern Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco and Eswatini signed on Monday in Rabat an agreement to boost industrial and health cooperation.

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita signed the agreement with his counterpart from Eswatini, Thuli Dladla.

The industrial cooperation deal seeks to ensure development of an economic partnership to promote private initiative and sustainable growth.

The agreement also seeks to strengthen and expand existing partnerships between the two countries and develop new ones.

Morocco and Eswatini also agreed on a bilateral cooperative approach in the health field, including capacity building for health professionals through the exchange of expertise and experiences.

The agreements come at a time when Morocco is strengthening relations in all fields with other African countries as part of its strengthening of South-South cooperation.

“Morocco has made South-South cooperation a driver for the emergence of a new Africa, confident in its potential and open to the future,” Minister Delegate to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nezha El Ouafi said in February.

It remains to be seen whether Eswatini will join the other African countries who decided to open consulates in southern Morocco.

Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and Burkina Faso all opened consulates last Friday in the southern city of Dakhla.

Other countries who also inaugurated diplomatic representations in Dakhla include The Gambia, Guinea, Djibouti, and Liberia.

Several other African countries have also opened consulates in Laayoune, another city in southern Morocco. These countries include Cote D’Ivoire, Burundi, Gabon, the Central African Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, and Comoros.

The Moroccan government has vowed that more countries will join in the move.

Morocco signed agreements last week with several of African countries to boost cooperation in various fields.

On Saturday, Morocco and Malawi signed four agreements to boost cooperation in food security, higher education, and scientific research.

Moroccan FM Nasser Bourita vowed that scholarships for students from Malawi will increase to 100 per year.

Morocco also signed several agreements with Guinea-Bissau to boost economic cooperation.