Eswatini Opens Embassy in Rabat, Morocco

Rabat – The government of Eswatini opened an embassy in Rabat, Morocco on Monday. The move comes as part of the countries’ determination to boost cooperation on several levels.

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eswatini Thuli Dladla chaired the inauguration of the embassy.

The opening followed the signing of an agreement to boost industrial and health cooperation.

The partnership seeks to advance economic cooperation between the two countries.

The commitment to reinforce bilateral collaboration is part of Morocco’s push for greater South-South cooperation.

Eswatini and Morocco share good diplomatic relations.

The Southern African country was among several nations that received medical aid from Morocco during surges of COVID-19 cases. King Mohammed VI sent medical supplies to 15 African countries to help them in their fight against the pandemic

Welcoming the aid, Eswatini hosted a reception ceremony at the international airport in Mbabane.

Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini chaired the ceremony on behalf of King Mswati III of Eswatini.

Dladla also attended the event.

“It’s a moving gesture of Africans coming to the assistance of fellow Africans. We are humbled that whilst Morocco is also facing a similar COVID-19 challenge, His Majesty King Mohammed VI found it in his good heart to factor in the people of Eswatini to offer a helping hand,” the Eswatini government said.

The opening of the new embassy in Rabat also followed the inauguration of the Zambian embassy in the Moroccan capital. Zambia opened its embassy in Rabat on October 24, expressing determination to see its partnership with Morocco grow.

Several other African countries also opened diplomatic representations in Morocco recently.

On Friday last week, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and Burkina Faso all opened consulates in the southern city of Dakhla.

Other countries who have inaugurated diplomatic representations in Dakhla include The Gambia, Guinea, Djibouti, and Liberia.

Several African countries have also opened consulates in Laayoune, another city in southern Morocco. These countries include Cote D’Ivoire, Burundi, Gabon, the Central African Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, and Comoros.