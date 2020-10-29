This is the fourth time in October Morocco has confirmed a new daily case count record.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,320 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 212,038.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases that Morocco has recorded in 24 hours. The second highest daily count was that of October 22 with 4,151 cases.

Morocco also reported another 3,320 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 174,911. The national recovery rate is 82.5%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 66 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,572. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 33,555 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 29.

Morocco counts 787 patients with severe symptoms, including 65 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 60 are under intubation, while 511 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to 34.10%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 17,881 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,073,007 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,033 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 16 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 566 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 521 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded eight additional deaths.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 301 additional COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 262 new cases and eight new fatalities.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 222 new COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 117 new cases and four additional deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 105 additional COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (64 new cases), Guelmim-Oued Noun (27), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (26) did not record any COVID-19-related deaths today.