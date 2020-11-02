Spain Arrests Moroccan for Allegedly ‘Justifying’ Beheading of Samuel Paty

The man has since been released but Spanish police confiscated his passport, preventing him from traveling.

Rabat – Police in Barcelona, Spain, arrested a Moroccan man for allegedly “justifying” the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in France on October 16.

Reports said that police arrested the Moroccan suspect on Friday for supporting the killing of Samuel Paty on social networking sites.

An 18-year-old Chechen student born in Russia killed Paty for displaying Charlie Hebdo’s caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

The murder sparked outrage in France, shocking Muslims and non-Muslims who condemned the gruesome act.

Other violent attacks followed, including the October 29 stabbing in Nice, southern France, during which one woman was beheaded and two others were killed.

A 21-year-old migrant from Tunisia perpetrated the attacks, injuring several others near the Basilica of Notre-Dame in Nice.

Reports said the man came to France through Italy. Italy issued a deportation order against him for irregular migration.

During the same day of the Nice attack near the church, police in France also shot a man dead in Avignon for threatening people in public with a gun.

Concerns mounted both due to the increase of violence as well as Islamophobia.

Muslims and Arabs in France feared the increase of discrimination after controversial remarks from President Emmanuel Macron.

Before the attacks, in early October, Macron said Islam is a religion in crisis across the world after a man carried out a stabbing attack near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in response to the satirical magazine republishing its cartoons of the prophet in September.

After the attack against Samuel Paty on October 16, Macron said “Islamists want” France’s future.

He also said that France will not give up its cartoons, defending them as emblems of freedom of speech.

In response, Arabs and Muslims around the world launched a campaign to boycott French products.

After the attacks that left three dead in Nice, Macron called the murders “Islamist terrorism,” which increased anger among Muslims.

In an attempt to appease Muslims, Macron said he can understand the frustration people expressed against the cartoons.

Macron, however, called the campaign against French products “unworthy” and “unacceptable.”