RCA lost to Zamalek at home in the first leg of the CAF Champions League on October 18.

Rabat – Moroccan club Raja of Casablanca (RCA) lost the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final on Wednesday against Egypt’s Zamalek.

The match took place today in Egypt after a postponement due to COVID-19 cases among RCA players.

Raja of Casablanca lost the game after a fierce competition with the Egyptian club.

The two teams finished the first leg without scoring, but Egypt’s Zamalek came in with a lead thanks to a goal the team secured during the first leg on October 18 in Casablanca.

The second half saw a fierce upswing in play, with RCA opening the scoring.

In the 47th minute, Raja of Casablanca scored an equalizer. Ben Malango scored the goal for RCA.

The goal gave RCA hope to see itself qualify for the final, but RCA supporters’ happiness did not last long.

In the 61st minute, Zamalek’s Ferjani Sassi scored the first goal for the Egyptian club in the second leg, which secured a final ticket for Zamalek.

Until Sassi’s goal, everything was going well for RCA as it attempted to both guard its net from potential goals and secure a second goal, which might have been an opportunity to secure a ticket for the final.

However, Zamalek reinforced its odds through a second goal by Mostafa Mohamed in the 85th minute.

After the second goal, RCA’s mood cooled down, but its players never stopped trying.

In the 88th minute, Mostafa Mohammed scored a third for Zamalek.

Despite the loss, it is safe to say that Raja of Casablanca supporters will be satisfied with the performance of RCA players.

During the first half, Raja of Casablanca dominated possession of the ball by 66%.

The players also made 328 passes and 10 shots, compared to only two shots for Zamalek and its 34% ball possession.

RCA also dominated the ball possession during the second half with 58% against 42% for Egypt’s Zamalek.

After the win, Zamalek will play the final against Egypt’s popular club Al Ahly.

The previous winner of the CAF Champions League was Tunisia’s Taraji.