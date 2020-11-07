6 Ways to Stay Motivated During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people feeling lost and unmotivated. Fortunately, there are many strategies that can help you restore your motivation and productivity.

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, many people have felt less motivated and productive, either from working from home and social distancing or feeling negative emotions.

Regardless of whether you are either working remotely during the pandemic or still going to work every day, it is normal for the virus to affect your mental health, leaving you with powerful emotions that can interrupt your personal and professional life.

Some of the emotions that can be involved in your lack of motivation are uncertainty. You might question your future and what might happen next and worry about the safety of your loved ones and financial issues.

You might also feel isolated and alone in a challenging situation, like you can’t lean on your friends and family or ask for help, which can cause severe anxiety, stress, and depression. All these emotions factor into low motivation levels and a lack of focus on day-to-day tasks.

Our current situation is undoubtedly tough and challenging. However, it is also an opportunity for us to learn how to be flexible and adapt to unexpected changes. These are six ways to keep you motivated during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Make short-term goals

Making short-term goals is very important. In fact, it is essential to focus on smaller goals at first to pave the way for bigger goals and success. Small goals allow us to focus on one achievement at a time without worrying too much about what comes next, helping us be more centered and to live in the present instead of focusing too much energy on the future or the past.

Setting smaller and realistic goals will also allow you to feel more productive once you achieve one of your goals, no matter how small they may be. Thinking only of your big goals and bigger achievements can be overwhelming during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can lead you to feel less motivated to accomplish them.

Whenever you feel that a goal or a task might be taking too long and too much effort, try to divide it into smaller objectives that you can easier manage and keep track of. This can also help you enjoy your work more and keep you motivated.

Set a schedule

Time management is one of the most important soft skills any individual should have or learn, and also a great way to stay motivated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Knowing exactly what you need to do as soon as you wake up in the morning and throughout the day will help you manage your time and be more productive, which can decrease stress and boost your motivation.

Every night, make a schedule for the next day and a list of tasks you need to get done in an agenda that you can keep on hand to help maintain your focus, confidence, and preparation for unexpected events that can cause confusion and stress.

Living amidst a global threat such as the coronavirus can be scary and stressful. However, following the necessary health measures and managing your time can help you be more in control of yourself and feel safer.

Make time for relaxation and leisure

Separating your professional and personal life and making time for relaxation and leisure can be difficult, especially for people working or studying remotely. Nonetheless, making time to unwind can help restore your energy and keep you motivated during this global COVID-19 pandemic.

There are people who might find it hard to avoid working non-stop or for longer hours, and there are some that might easily be distracted and unfocused in their homes, which can result in poor time management and the accumulation of work.

Managing your time and making time for your personal life and leisure can create a healthy, balanced work-life and help you avoid any unnecessary stress. After work, go on a walk, watch your favorite show, read that book on your bookshelf, or indulge in hobbies and activities that you love—whatever helps you relax and reduces stress.

Know that it is okay to not always be productive

Some days are better than others, whether during the COVID-19 pandemic or not, and acknowledging that can be a great way to help you not feel guilty about unproductivity or bad days, while keeping you motivated for better days ahead.

People around the world are affected by the global pandemic and struggling to stay productive and motivated while doing their best to keep their businesses alive or keep their jobs. It is important to know that this is normal and that you are not alone in these challenging times.

It is also important to prioritize your mental health. Difficult events in our lives will eventually pass, but our mental health is what might be the most impacted in the long run. Try not to beat yourself up when you are being less productive than usual. Give yourself time, take breaks from time to time during work, and indulge in what helps you boost your mood and keep a positive attitude.

Reward yourself

Rewarding yourself after successfully completing a task or accomplishing a goal is another way to keep you motivated and productive during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a strategy that you can adapt to reinforce discipline and keep your goal-setting a habit.

This will also encourage you to better manage your time, as well as perform better at work knowing there is a reward at the finish line. You can reward yourself however you want, either by indulging in an activity you love, hanging out with friends, or having your favorite meal.

Achieving your goals by itself can be satisfying, but adding a reward to that will ensure a boost in your motivation and give you the affirmation you need to keep doing your best. Rewarding yourself is a great way to keep track of your progress and how far you are to reaching your long term goal.

Socialize with your colleagues or classmates

If you are struggling to stay motivated in work or school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the people who most to relate to your situation are your fellow colleagues or classmates. Reaching out to them and talking about the situation can help you both feel understood and less alone in these challenging times.

Refusing to ask for help and talk about what bothers you and keep it to yourself is not healthy and can lead to the accumulation of unprocessed emotions like anger, resentment, and frustration that play a big role in altering your attitude and behavior towards yourself and others.

Talking to people in the same situation as yours might help you understand your situation better. You might consider different points of view and feel helpful to others, which can help us feel better about ourselves.

Staying motivated and productive can seem very difficult amid a global and ongoing pandemic that feels endless. These are six ways to stay motivated during COVID-19, stay focused on work, and maintain a healthy and balanced work-life.