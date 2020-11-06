Australian Ambassador to Morocco Michael Cutts Begins Mission

The Australian ambassador succeeded former envoy Bernice Owen-Jones, who served as Australia’s ambassador to Morocco between 2017 and 2020.

Rabat – The Australian Embassy in Rabat announced today the arrival of Australia’s new Ambassador to Morocco, Michael Cutts.

The embassy shared a statement with Morocco World News announcing the arrival of the Australian diplomat after he presented copies of his credentials to Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita on Wednesday.

The new ambassador will replace Bernice Owen-Jones who served in Morocco between 2017 and 2020.

The embassy expressed satisfaction with Owen-Jones’ mission in Morocco, saying that she succeeded in “forging strong connections with the Moroccan government as well as local partners.”

Australia inaugurated its embassy in Rabat in May 2017. Owen-Jones was the country’s first appointed resident ambassador to Morocco.

The embassy provided a brief biography of the new Australian ambassador to Morocco, saying that he is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

He joined the department in 1994. The Australian diplomat has served as the director of the Services and Digital Trade and Trade Policy Strategy sections.

The diplomat also headed the US Trade section in 2017.

Michael Cutts also served as the director of the Goods and Government Procurement section in the Office of Trade Negotiations. Under the office, he also worked on the Australian-European Union Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

“Many of his roles within the department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have had a trade focus,” the embassy said.

Michael Cutts, who holds a Master of Arts in Foreign Affairs and Trade, also worked on the WTO’s Agreement on Government Procurement and the General Agreement on Trade in Services.

The new Australian ambassador to Morocco, who also holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Graduate Diploma in Education from Monash University, also worked on the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety.

The diplomat, who speaks Spanish and French, also holds a Graduate Diploma in Interpreting/Translation from Deakin University.