CAS Shatters Munir El Haddadi’s Dream to Represent Morocco, Again

The decision comes after FIFA announced its decision to not allow El Haddadi to play for Morocco despite recent changes in eligibility rules for players with multiple nationalities.

Rabat – The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has once again rejected Munir El Haddadi’s appeal to play for Morocco’s national team.

CAS published a statement on November 6, announcing its decision to reject Munir El Haddadi’s and Morocco’s Football Federation (FRMF) appeal for the player to be eligible to represent Morocco.

The FRMF and Munir El Haddadi turned to CAS after FIFA ruled that El Haddadi cannot play for Morocco’s national team despite some recent changes in FIFA regulations to allow dual nationals to switch allegiance from one national team to another.

Munir El Haddadi was born in Spain to Moroccan parents. At age 19, he played as a substitute with the Spanish national team against Macedonia in 2014.

Last August, FIFA made a number of amendments to its eligibility rules. The changes allowed players with dual or multiple nationalities to play for a second national team if they had not played more than three matches for their first national team before turning 21.

But FIFA ruled in October that Munir El Hadaddi cannot play for Morocco due to his involvement in an official game for Spain.

CAS upheld FIFA’s decision, dismissing the appeal from El Hddadi and FRMF.

“The Appellants had filed an appeal at the CAS seeking to have the Challenged Decision overturned so that Munir El Haddadi could play for the national team of Morocco. The CAS procedure was conducted on an expedited basis at the parties’ request so that the final decision could be rendered before Morocco’s next matches in the 2021 African Cup of Nations,” the CAS explained.

Munir El Haddadi was certain he would be able to wear the Mroccan national team jersey.

FIFA’s decision coincided with Munir El Haddadi’s latest trip to Morocco. The player was part of the head coach of the Moroccan national team’s plans. Vahid Halilhodzic, the Moroccan coach, had called up El Haddadi to participate in his team’s recent friendly matches.

Following CAS’decision, Munir El Haddadi left Morocco and shared posts on social networks saying he will not give up on his dreams of playing for Morocco’s Atlas Lions.

“I do not give up and I will continue working to wear this jersey and represent the Moroccan team,” said El Haddadi.

El Haddadi currently plays for Spanish club Sevilla along with three international Moroccan football players, including Youssef En-Nesyri, Oussama Idrissi, and Yassine Bounou.