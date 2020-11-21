Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,702 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 320,962.

Morocco also reported another 4,499 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 266,711. The national recovery rate is 83.1%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 74 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,256. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 48,995 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 21.

Morocco counts 1,024 patients with severe symptoms, including 133 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 93 are under intubation, while 396 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients decreased 37%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 18,252 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,455,716 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,718 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 23 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 1,023 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded six additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 466 new cases and eight new deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 431 new COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalities.

The Oriental region confirmed 247 new cases and six more deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 203 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 145 new cases and seven more deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 122 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 93 additional COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalities.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra Noun recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (145 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (36) did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.