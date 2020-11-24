The dialogue sessions earlier this year in Bouznika also aimed to help facilitate a solution by Libyans, for Libyans.

Rabat – Opening Libya’s consultative session in Tangier today, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita reiterated Morocco’s support for the inter-Libyan dialogue to address the crisis.

Bourita’s address came on the second day of talks between members of the Libyan House of Representatives.

The dialogue in Tangier kicked off on November 23 and is set to close on Wednesday, November 25.

Bourita emphasized Morocco’s “strong belief” that deepening the domestic dialogue is the only way to meet the expectation of the Libyan people and to achieve stability and development.

Morocco also hosted three sessions of inter-Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika, near Rabat, from September to November.

He expressed confidence in the inter-Libyan dialogue as the best means for Libyans to address security challenges that accompanied the conflict resolution process.

Bourita affirmed that his confidence in the dialogue’s value comes on the basis of four major considerations, including a study of Libyan history that reflects Libyan’s values of sacrifice for their nation.

Second is the belief that the international community’s responsibility is limited to providing a productive environment for dialogue and protecting from external agendas that do not benefit Libyans’ interests.

Third, the Moroccan conviction around the value of the dialogue comes from the failure of previous experiences that aimed to impose external ownership of the crisis resolution process, as well as “ready-made prescriptions.”

Fourth is the positive experience with the Libyan parties in Skhirat in 2015, which led to the only political agreement that enjoyed the approval of Libyans and the international community.

Following the successful dialogue in Skhirat, during the Bouznika talks, the negotiating parties also made strides that received positive feedback from those involved and the international community.

President of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Issa Saleh chaired the first session, casting supporters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the Tripoli-based High Council of State.

The Bouznika sessions led to “important understandings,” namely a number of agreements on the criteria and mechanisms for appointments to sovereign leadership positions.

Head of the Libyan High Council of State Khaled Al Mishri said on October 22 that the Bouznika dialogue brought the Libyan crisis out of stagnation after it had reached a political deadlock.

The current Tangier dialogue comes with the aim to discuss the recent developments of the political crisis, notably the future legislative and presidential elections. Both parties agreed the elections will take place next year on December 24, marking Libya’s Independence Day.