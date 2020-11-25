Guerguerat: France Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Ceasefire Commitment

France is abiding by its position regarding recent developments in Guerguerat and its support for the UN-led political process to end the Western Sahara dispute.

Spread the love

Rabat – The French government has shared consistent statements regarding its stance on Western Sahara and recent developments in Guerguerat.

France’s embassy in Rabat shared extracts from several interviews and statements regarding French officials’ positions.

President Macron

The embassy shared an extract from a November 20 Jeune Afrique interview of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The pan-African news outlet asked Macron about Morocco’s action in Guerguerat.

Polisario had sent militiamen to the region to hold illegal protests and block commercial and civil traffic across the Morocco-Mauritania border.

On November 13, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces took action at the request of King Mohammed VI to stabilize the region.

The Moroccan operation received wide applause from the international community, with many welcoming Rabat’s decision to secure the area after the UN failed to solve the issue.

Responding to Morocco’s actions, Macron described the North African country as a “friendly” one.

He said that he shares great confidence and friendship with the King, adding that France is well-aware of the long-term situation in Guerguerat.

“I do not believe that what happened on November 13 is likely to change this issue in depth, but France is available to help in a political discussion.”

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The French embassy also shared the November 17 remarks of the foreign ministry’s spokesperson.

The official said France was attentively following the events of Guerguerat and expressed concerns about the blockade of the crossing point.

The French official also recalled the importance of the free movement of goods and people in the area and welcomed Morocco’s commitment to the ceasefire.

“This must be preserved, just as the political process must be re-launched within the framework of the United Nations,” the spokesperson said.

The embassy also shared the November 9 statement of France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The French FM reiterated support for the UN-led political process to find a mutually acceptable and an agreed upon solution for Western Sahara.

Le Drian also expressed support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan. Morocco’s government submitted the proposal to the Security Council in 2007 and France considers it a serious and credible basis for a negotiated solution to the Western Sahara dispute.

“We are closely following the events of Guerguerat,” he added.

He condemned the blockade in the region, emphasizing the importance of lifting it.

Morocco secured the region against Polisario’s maneuvers. The separatist group, however, continued to escalate tension in the area and declared the collapse of the ceasefire it signed with Rabat in 1991.

Global reaction

In response to Polisario’s provocations, a group of countries condemned its actions in the buffer zone, thanking Morocco for securing Guerguerat.

Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen are among the Arab countries that have welcomed Morocco’s operation.

In Africa, Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, The Gambia, Somalia, Guinea-Bissau, Zambia, Gabon, Djibouti, Comoros, and the Central African Republic also expressed support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat.

Several Carribean countries also welcomed Morocco’s operation, including Haiti and Grenada.