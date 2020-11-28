Morocco Establishes New COVID-19 Field Hospital in Agadir

Spread the love

Health authorities in the Souss-Massa region, central Morocco, have established a new field hospital to host COVID-19 patients in Agadir.

The new medical facility, inaugurated on Friday, November 27, can simultaneously host up to 101 patients.

The Ministry of Health equipped the new structure with “all the necessary equipment” to treat severe and critical COVID-19 cases, Morocco’s state media reported.

Rachid Keddar, the regional health director in Souss-Massa, said Agadir’s new field hospital seeks to support the existing local medical infrastructures, notably the Hassan II Hospital, in light of the continuous spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The health official assured that the establishment of the field hospital comes only as a preventive measure, as the capacity of the local Hassan II Hospital is still sufficient to treat COVID-19 patients with severe and critical symptoms.

He also emphasized that the fatality rate of COVID-19 in Souss-Massa is one of the lowest at the national and international levels.

The creation of the field hospital comes as Agadir continues to record hundreds of new COVID-19 cases almost everyday. On November 27, the city recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases. In previous days, it recorded between 210 and 270 new infections.

The epidemiological situation in Agadir forced local authorities to impose new preventive measures.

Last Saturday, November 21, local authorities announced the closure of Souk El Had, the largest market in Agadir, and beaches every day at 3 p.m.

Agadir residents are also under curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and can only leave their homes for urgent medical or professional reasons.

Cafes, restaurants, and shops have to close their doors before 8 p.m., while public transportation is no longer available after 9 p.m.

Finally, accessing or leaving Agadir is no longer possible without a special permit from local authorities that specifies the reason for travel.