Minister: Moroccans Will Need ‘COVID-19 Passport' to Travel Abroad

The health minister said he wants “Moroccans to be among the first to benefit from the anti-COVID-19 vaccines,” explaining that“COVID passports” will soon be necessary for international travel.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said vaccination against COVID-19 will not be mandatory for Moroccans, but stressed that in the future it will not be “possible to travel [abroad] without a ‘COVID-19 passport.’”

During an interview with Moroccan television channel 2M, Ait Taleb explained that the vaccine will not be compulsory, but said he wants “Moroccans to be among the first to be vaccinated since the whole world will apply for an immunological passport.”

He explained that the ministry and committees working on preparations for the national vaccine campaign will ensure the monitoring of vaccinated people who will then be registered on electronic lists and assigned codes.

While reassuring citizens that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be obligatory, he strongly advised vaccination, as it will soon be impossible for Moroccans to leave the country without a “COVID-19 passport.”

“This is why the vaccines chosen by Morocco are recognized by the WHO and are part of the COVAX program which will allow the vaccinated Moroccan to travel anywhere in the world,” he explained.

Regarding the availability of the vaccines, the official reassured that disadvantaged people can get vaccinated against COVID-19 for free.

He emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccine is also among the reimbursable vaccines for people with medical coverage.

After Morocco’s government announced its plans to implement a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, several people took to social networks to share concerns regarding the vaccine.

Fake news also swept national social media networks.

In response, the Ministry of Health is preparing to launch a communication campaign about the COVID-19 vaccine to inform public opinion and prevent the spread of fake news.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani also assured that Morocco chose a “safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccine. There is still no confirmation of the vaccine’s supplier, but given Morocco’s partnership with Chinese companies, it appears as though the country will use Sinopharm vaccines in the campaign.

Last week, El Othmani said the awareness campaign seeks to combat fake news and uncertainty.

He emphasized that despite the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, citizens should still remain cautious and follow preventive measures.

Although many people believe the vaccine will make COVID-19 vanish, scientifically, the vaccine only helps people to acquire immunity against the virus and boost their natural immunity to face the virus.

Morocco continues to record thousands of new COVID-19 cases per day.

As of November 30, Morocco has confirmed 356,336 COVID-19 cases, including 5,84 deaths and 305,291 recoveries.

The number of active cases amounts to 45,199.