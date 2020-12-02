Guerguerat: Cape Verde Supports Morocco’s Action to Restore Free Movement

Morocco and Cape Verde share strong diplomatic relations, with both countries determined to continue to boost cooperation.

Rabat – Cape Verde has joined a list of countries from all continents in supporting Morocco’s action in Guerguerat, following Polisario’s illegal maneuvers in the region.

Cape Verde’s foreign minister Luis Filipe Tavares addressed a letter to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, condemning Polisario’s provocations in the Guerguerat buffer zone.

“These hostile acts aimed at sowing insecurity and instability in the region represent a threat to free civil and commercial movement and a violation of existing agreements,” the Cape Verde FM said.

The remarks condemned Polisario’s action of sending militias to Guerguerat. The illegal move caused a serious blockade of cross-border traffic for over three weeks, starting October 21.

Cape Verde “denounces all the reckless acts which undermine the political process carried out under the aegis of the Secretary General of the United Nations, with a view to the search for a political solution to the question of the Sahara,” the statement said. The country also welcomed “Morocco’s commitment to respect the ceasefire agreement.”

Many countries from all over the world have expressed support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat, denouncing Polisario’s maneuvers.

Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea, Djibouti, and Gabon, among others in Africa and across the world, lauded Morocco’s efforts to ensure stability in Guerguerat.

In addition to support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat, Cape Verde also reiterated support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative, which the international community considers a “credible way” to resolve the Western Sahara conflict.

In his letter to the Moroccan FM, the Cape Verde diplomat also expressed satisfaction with the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation with Morocco.

Tavares emphasized his country’s commitment to work for the promotion of peace, respect for human rights, and the “proper functioning of the democratic rule of law in the world.”

In addition to diplomatic relations, Morocco and Cape Verde also share trade cooperation.

Data from Trading Economics estimate Cape Verde’s imports from Morocco at $4.51 million last year.