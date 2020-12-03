Morocco’s CNSS Health Insurance to Cover COVID-19 Treatment

The coverage takes into account the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 treatment reference prices.

Rabat – Morocco’s National Social Security Fund (CNSS) announced on Thursday that it will cover COVID-19 treatment charges as part of the Fund’s Compulsory Health Insurance (AMO).

CNSS’ initiative concerns costs for COVID-19 treatment retroactively effective October 28, according to a press release cited by Morocco’s state media.

The Fund indicated that health coverage will be in accordance with Morocco’s official COVID-19 treatment reference prices, accounting for the Ministry of Health’s protocol for COVID-19 treatment.

However, Morocco’s new COVID-19 insurance measure does not include coverage for the PCR test. The test will be reimbursable as soon as the National Health Insurance Agency agrees on a flat rate, added the same source.

The Ministry of Health received a number of complaints regarding the overpricing of COVID-19 treatment in some private clinics, which led it to issue reference prices for treatment on November 11.

The ministry also launched an online platform for citizens to file complaints against private clinics that do not comply with the reference prices.

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb announced on November 19 his administration’s decision to create a central commission to monitor practices related to billing and insurance for COVID-19 patients in private clinics across Morocco.

Aside from overpriced COVID-19 treatments, some private clinics required guarantee cheques prior to treatment.

Ait Taleb said on November 17 at the House of Councilors that the Moroccan law forbids this practice, on the basis of Article 75 of Law 131.12 relating to the practice of medicine.

With the objective of achieving universal health coverage by 2022, the Ministry of Health signed two partnership agreements with the Interprofessional Development and Security Group (GIPSI) and the National Health Federation (FNS).

The agreements aim to ensure workplace health protection in Morocco, particularly in factories.

King Mohammed VI on October 9 delivered a speech to open the legislative year’s first parliamentary session, in which he called for the generalization of compulsory medical coverage for all Moroccans by 2022.