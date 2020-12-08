Morocco Launches New Flights to Europe From Marrakech, Agadir, Dakhla

The new Dakhla-Paris flights represent the first air connection between Europe and the southern Moroccan city.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Morocco is continuing efforts to revive its COVID-19-battered tourism sector with the launch of new flights connecting Marrakech, Agadir, and Dakhla to six countries in Europe.

Starting December 15, the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT) and Royal Air Maroc will gradually add, over the next five months, more than 150,000 seats to air routes between Morocco and Europe.

The European countries the new flights will serve include France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and the UK.

Royal Air Maroc is launching eight direct flights connecting Marrakech to London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Lyon, Marseille, and Bordeaux. Flights between Marrakech and the French cities will occur twice a week.

Marrakech will also have four flights per week to London and three flights per week to Brussels, Madrid, and Milan.

Agadir’s international airport will serve four new direct air routes to London, Brussels, Manchester, and Lyon, each with a frequency of two flights per week.

The international airport in Dakhla will begin operating two flights per week to Paris. The flights represent the first air connection between Europe and Dakhla, a city in southern Morocco that separatists claim is “contested territory.”

The ONMT said it decided to open the Dakhla-Paris route with Royal Air Maroc in order to tap into the tourist niche and provide international visitors the “Moroccan experience” upon boarding in Paris.

Along with the new flights out of Marrakech, Agadir, and Dakhla, Morocco will also increase the frequencies of RAM’s Marrakech-Paris route to 10 weekly flights instead of four.

While Morocco is still under a state of emergency until January 10, the country is ramping up efforts to boost tourism and business.

The country suspended all international travel in March after COVID-19 cases began to emerge. The move sought to keep COVID-19 from spreading out of control, but it also significantly impacted the economy.

After months of allowing only repatriation flights for Moroccans stranded abroad and foreign residents stuck in the country, Morocco began allowing in July Moroccan citizens, residents, and their families to arrange their own travel to the country.

In September, Morocco permitted the entry of tourists from visa-exempt countries as well as business people with invitations from Moroccan companies.

To further encourage tourism and business travel, Morocco also began gradually allowing non-Moroccan airlines to resume activities in the country and eased COVID-19 testing requirements.

Passengers traveling to Morocco must present at check-in COVID-19 test results less than 72 hours after undergoing the PCR test.