Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,096 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 388,184.

Morocco also reported another 3,966 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 341,685. The national recovery rate rose to 88%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 57 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,427. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 40,072 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9.

Morocco counts 945 patients with severe symptoms, including 127 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 82 are under intubation, while 519 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,085 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,734,479 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,620 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 23 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 833 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded seven additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 406 new cases and one new death.

The region of Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 398 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities.

The Souss-Massa region reported 330 new COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities.

The Oriental region recorded 117 new cases and two more deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra confirmed 104 new cases and three more deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 75 additional COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet followed with 64 new cases and one death.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 55 new cases and one more death.

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (81 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (13) did not report any fatalities today.