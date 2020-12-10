Algerian Media Accuse Morocco of Funding Hollywood Film Based on Trailer

Spread the love

Algerian television channel El Djazairia One has accused Morocco of financing Hollywood movie “Redemption Day,” based on a two-minute trailer. The movie’s release is not until January 2021.

In a video report broadcast on December 7, the television channel insinuates that Morocco financially supported the movie’s production to portray a negative image of Algeria.

“Redemption Day” narrates the story of a US Marine who visits Morocco with his wife for a vacation. During a trip near the Moroccan-Algerian borders, however, a terrorist group kidnaps the soldier’s wife and flees into Algeria.

The soldier, who Gary Dourdan plays, then leads a rescue mission in collaboration with an officer from Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ), played by Moroccan actor Brice El Glaoui Bexter.

El Djazairia One’s report claims that the movie is “pure propaganda” that a “Morocco-US alliance in Hollywood” is pushing.

“There is no room for coincidence in these sensitive times and this sensitive region,” the report said, implying that Morocco supported the movie due to its tension with Algeria.

“The movie attempts to defame the reputation of Algeria because of its stability and security,” the footage adds.

El Djazaira One called Algerian international relations professor Ismail Debch, known for his pro-regime stance during the Hirak popular movement, to comment on the movie.

The professor claimed that Morocco and the US are releasing the movie because of the growing ties between Algeria and Russia.

The film’s director, Hicham Hajji, commented on the report and denounced the allegations.

They said that #RedemptionDay has been financed by the Moroccan government to show that our Algerian brothers are terrorists… it’s wrong! Maybe you guys need to watch the movie first before judging…https://t.co/RCnjWVm2xf — Hicham Hajji (@HichamHajji) December 8, 2020

“Maybe you guys need to watch the movie first before judging,” the Hollywood-based, Morocco-born director wrote on Twitter.