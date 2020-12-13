Zambia, Eswatini Celebrate US Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity

Both countries inaugurated diplomatic representations in Laayoune, reflecting full support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Rabat – Zambia and Eswatini announced their support for the US decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Eswatini and Zambia sent statements to Morocco’s state media, welcoming the development in the Western Sahara dispute.

Zambia said the US government has increased prospects for peace through President Donald Trump’s proclamation recognizing Morocco’s complete sovereignty over the Sahara region.

Zambia also welcomed the sovereign initiative of the US to open a consulate in Dakhla to encourage American investment in the region.

“Zambia will continue to support efforts to restore peace and prosperity in the Sahara and welcomes Morocco’s commitment to ensure peace and prosperity in the Moroccan Sahara,” the statement from the Zambian foreign ministry concluded.

Eswatini voiced the same support, hailing the decision of the US to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty in the region.

“The Kingdom of Eswatini has the honor to join the Moroccan people in celebrating the historic decision taken by the United States of America during the year 2020 to recognize the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire territory of Sahara,” Eswaitini’s foreign ministry said.

Eswatini also lauded the US decision to open a consulate in Dakhla for economic purposes.

“This development confirms our conviction of the sovereign rights and responsibilities of Morocco over the entire territory of the Sahara,” the statement said.

Eswatini also expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s decision to establish and normalize relations with Israel.

Recently, Eswatini and Zambia opened consulates in the city of Laayoune, southern Morocco, joining over a dozen African countries and the UAE. As well, Bahrain, Haiti, and Jordan are also set to inaugurate diplomatic representations in the region.

The presence of consulates in the southern provinces reflects the growing support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Morocco’s government is confident additional countries will open consulates in the region. A US diplomatic presence in Dakhla may encourage even greater support for Morocco’s cause.